SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION AWARDS

West Indies batsman, Sunil Ambris received the most awards at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association’s Annual Awards & Dinner at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, last Thursday night.

Ambris, captain of Guardian General Saints, with 363 runs, scored the most runs in the Neil Williams Twenty/20 Championship, and took 8 wickets to also emerge as the Best All Rounder in the Championship, leading his team to the Championship title, as they beat Flow Radcliffe in the Final. Ambris also won the Lance John Men’s Cricketer of the Year, as well as the Winston Davis International Cricketer of the Year Award.

The Paddy Thomas Youth Cricketer of the Year Award went to Luke Wilson of Victors 1. Glendine Turtin of J. G Tigress was voted the Phernel Charles Women’s Cricketer of the Year. She also scored 221 runs, the most in the Women’s 40 Overs Championship, and was the Best All-Rounder, having taken 5 wickets in this evening, the season. Turtin was also the Best All Rounder in the Women’s Twenty/20 with her total of 99 runs and 3 wickets.

Cordel Jack of United Survivors won the Cinda Bobb Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award, and Keiron Cottoy of Victors 1 won the Michael Findlay Regional Men’s Cricketer of the Year Award.

Special Awards were presented to Rudy Daize of Rudy’s Electrical for his contribution to the development of cricket over the years and to Dr. Linton Lewis for his outstanding contribution to the game as a player for Victors, St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Windward Islands, and in the English Cricket League.

The outgoing President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, Dr. Kishore Shallow was presented with a Special Award for his outstanding work as President of the Association for the past six years.







