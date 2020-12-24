ECGC NEW CEO

The East Caribbean Group of Companies {ECGC} has appointed Mr. J. Robert Cato as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer effective January 1st 2021.

The company said in a media release that Mr. Cato is an internationally experienced, strategy driven executive, who has executed commercial innovation and marketing strategy for over 25 countries, including the Caribbean, USA and Latin America.

The company said Mr. Cato brings to ECGC over 20 years of commercial operations and management experience leading high performing teams in fast-paced competitive markets.

The Chairman and Board of East Caribbean Group of Companies said they are confident that Mr. Cato possesses the management and leadership skills needed to lead the transformation of ECGC.

Mr. Cato succeeds Mr. Elvis DeRiggs, who retires from the company on December 31st after a career that spans 40 years. Mr. Cato joined ECGC in October 2020 and has been working alongside Mr. DeRiggs during the transition.







