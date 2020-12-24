St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to play a very important role in international politics, through its membership in the United Nations Security Council.

The point was made by former Minister of Health Luke Browne, during a public lecture delivered at Frenches House on Monday.

The lecture, which was hosted by the Light Hill Foundation, focused on “The significance of SVG’s Election to the UN Security Council”.

Mr. Browne said this country’s election to the Council was a significant achievement, which placed a heavy responsibility on the shoulders of the Nation.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in June 2019, and officially assumed its position on January 2, 2020. This country’s two-year tenure on the Council ends on December 31, 2021.







