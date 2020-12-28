CWI PRESIDENT LOOKS FORWARD TO 2021

President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Ricky Skerritt, is upbeat about the regional side’s prospects and is confident that the entity will have an exciting and entertaining 2021.

Skerritt, the former West Indies team manager, who was appointed president in March of 2019, told “The Jamaica Sunday Gleaner” that the current year has been more than just challenging, with the organization suffering severe financially losses, due to the impact of the global pandemic.

The Kittitian is, however, optimistic that performances will improve both on and off the field and that a better year is on the horizon.

The West Indies will kick-start 2021 with a tour of Bangladesh from January to February, with the teams set to play three One Day Internationals and two Tests, as part of the Cricket World Cup Super League and World Test Championship, respectively.

Despite the COVID-19 threat, the West Indies team had a busy year in 2020, playing series in England and New Zealand during the height of the pandemic.

The regional team joined England in the first series since the outbreak of the virus crippled global sporting events, losing their three Tests series 2-1 in July before travelling to New Zealand in November, where they lost their Twenty/20 and Tests series 2-0.







