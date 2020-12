Pride and Joy Old Boys defeated Highlanders Masters 5-2 in a friendly match, as the Richland Park Village Cup 9-a-side Football Championship, got underway at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

Seven teams: Old Boys, Highlanders Masters, Pride and Joy Old Boys, Under-16, Berlin, Shanty Town, Gulf and Hill 16 are competing in the Championship, which will get underway in earnest tomorrow.

Pride and Joy Old Boys will meet Old Boys in the first competitive match at 4:00 in the afternoon.







