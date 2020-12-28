THE GOVERNMENT OF ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES SEEKING TO RAISE 125-MILLION DOLLARS TO FINANCE THE PUBLIC SECTOR INVESTMENT PROGRAMS

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be seeking to raise 125-million dollars to finance the Public Sector Investment programs.

In order to facilitate this, the Public Sector Investment Loan Bill was passed in Parliament today.

In presenting the Bill, Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the Bill seeks to authorize the Government to raise funds to assist in financing the Public Sector Investment Programs. Minister Gonsalves said that in recent years the Government has been seeking financing between 100 and 150 million dollars.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said it is important that the Government has a sufficient borrowing authority to finance its program.







