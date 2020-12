MR CHESTER CARMICHAEL MURRAY of Roanoller, Virgina, USA formerly of Mahoe Village, Campden Park died on Monday December 21st at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 2nd at the Serenity Funeral Home, Ronoke, Virgina, USA at 10:00am.







