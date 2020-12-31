COMMISSIONER OF POLICE COMMENDATION DURING THE ANNUAL POLICE AWARDS AND RETIREMENT DINNER

Commissioner of Police, Colin John has commended members of the public for continuing to work closely with the Police and upholding the laws during the year 2020. His commendation came, during the Annual Police Awards and Retirement Dinner, held at the Russell’s Auditorium on Tuesday night.

Commissioner John said during the recently held General Elections, members of the public behaved professionally and the Police Fore also displayed exemplary behavior. Furthermore, he said the Police Force also tried to be as proactive as possible to ensure that law and order was maintained and he commended the entire Force for doing a great job during the election period.

The Police Awards Ceremony was held with the theme: The catalyst to success: Hard work, Perseverance and Dedication.







