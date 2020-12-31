T&T RED FORCE 50-OVER PRACTICE MATCH

Denesh Ramdin and Yannic Cariah both struck centuries in a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 50-over practice Cricket match at the National Cricket Centre at Balmain, Couva Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday, despite the match was abandoned.

Rain prevented the Mohammed XI from batting and the match ended with no result.

The scores: Pollard XI 317 for 3 off 50-overs; (Denesh Ramdin 141 not out, Yannic Cariah 105 not out; Daniel Osuna 2 for 35). Match abandoned.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are preparing for the Cricket West Indies Super50 tournament, which will be played in Antigua and Barbuda from 4th to 27th February.







