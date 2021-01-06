Members of the team from the UWI Seismic Research Centre are conducting aerial reconnaissance of La Soufriere Volcano today

Members of the team from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, which is currently monitoring La Soufriere Volcano, are conducting aerial reconnaissance of La Soufriere Volcano today, on board a French Helicopter.

This is made possible through an arrangement between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of France, through the Embassy of France to the Eastern Caribbean States, and Barbados, and the OECS in St. Lucia.

The Regional Security System, RSS Aircraft is also carrying out surveillance of La Soufriere today. Aerial reconnaissance of La Soufriere was done yesterday however thick cloud cover was blocking the view of the new dome.

A Monitoring Station was installed at Wallibou yesterday by the team from the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

The National Emergency Management Organisatin, NEMO, says the team also made a trip to the crater rim, to take still photos and videos, which will allow them to estimate the volume of material extruded, and the growth of the new dome. Based on their observations yesterday, the dome is slowly getting bigger

The Alert level remains at Orange. The Volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.







