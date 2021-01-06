Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Scientists and other professionals are continuing their work to ensure proper monitoring of La Soufriere Volcano.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Dr. Gonsalves confirmed that an additional monitoring station was installed yesterday and a fence would be constructed around it, to ensure that it is not vandalized. And, he appealed to the public to desist from destroying this very important piece of equipment.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also urged the public not to go to the Volcano at this time, for their own safety. He also said the community discussions being held to further educate members of the public about the volcano will continue tomorrow.







