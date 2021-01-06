The Vincentian Transportation Association (VINTAS) is advising the public that the wearing of masks on public transport is now strongly recommended, to reduce any further spread of Covid 19.

In a release issued yesterday, the Association also advised all operators of public transport to adhere to the relevant protocols issued by the authorities, including the constant wearing of masks and frequent sanitization.

The Association expressed gratitude to the public for adhering to the guidelines, as all stakeholders work together to keep the nation safe.







