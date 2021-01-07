NEMO continues with its series of community discussion sessions

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO is continuing with its series of community discussion sessions, to ensure that Vincentians are fully informed about the situation at La Soufriere Volcano

Today, NEMO officials will be meeting with residents of Sandy Bay and surrounding areas, from 3:00pm at the Sandy Bay Government School, to update residents and to review the Community Volcano Emergency Plan.

And, on Saturday January 9th, NEMO will meet with residents of Georgetown and surrounding areas, at the Georgetown Secondary School at 3:00pm.

Speaking on VC3’s Round Table Talk last evening, Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes said there has been a high level of sensitization among residents in the various communities.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

