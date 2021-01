The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture is reminding Hunters to comply with the required guidelines for hunting.

This appeal has come from Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence, who pointed out that Hunters should not be hunting young animals or those that are pregnant.

Mr. Providence also warned Hunters against the use of fires to hunt these animals, noting that the Dry Season has begun.

The Open Season for mammals and reptiles will end on January 31st.







