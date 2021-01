MR KELVIN RODRIQUEZ better known as KELLY JACOBS of Biabou died on Friday December 25th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 16th at the St. Matthews Anglican Church, Biabou. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to adhere to the COVID-19 Protocol by wearing a Face Mask.







