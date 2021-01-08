St. Vincent and the Grenadines is moving forward with plans to secure a vaccine to protect the population against the Covid 19 virus.

Word of this came from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, during a virtual News Conference hosted by the Ministry of Health this week.

Dr. Keizer Beache said the vaccine should be available here during the first quarter of the year, and also noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to be supplied with the first 20-thousand vaccines free of cost.

The Covax Facility is a global initiative that brings together Governments and manufacturers to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need.

It was launched by the World Health Organisation in April 2020.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

