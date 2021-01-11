Online learning is being carried out for students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines today, after the re-opening of schools was further delayed by one week.

In making the announcement last week, the Ministry of Education urged all stakeholders to continue to work harmoniously to combat the challenges presented by COVID-19.

Discussing the issue during a statement on Friday, Minister of Education Curtis King outlined the recommendations from the Ministry of Education.

Minister King said the Ministry of Education is confident that most Teachers are competent to deliver classes online.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

