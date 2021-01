Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has assured that the Government is continuing to provide income support to persons whose economic situation has been negatively impacted by the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The Prime Minister spoke on the issue, during the WEFM s Issue At Hand programme on Sunday.

He disclosed that over four thousand persons have benefitted from this assistance and said the Government is extending the support being given to these persons.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print