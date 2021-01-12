The alert level at the La Soufriere Volcano remains at Orange

The alert level remains at Orange here as the Seismic Research Centre Team continues to monitor the La Soufriere Volcano.

According to the latest bulletin provided by the National Emergency Management Organization, no reconnaissance flight of the La Soufriere was done yesterday, due to unfavorable weather conditions.

It said persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday, Geologist Dr. Richard Robertson said that the dome continues to grow within the crater of La Soufrière.

The SRC Team led a mission on Saturday 9th January, 2021 with the assistance of Drone Pilot Rommel De Freitas, to test the feasibility of using drone for aerial surveillance of the volcano.

The mission was successful and it was concluded that useful surveillance work can be done with drones from a particular location at the crater.







