MRS CATHERINE ROBERTA DURRANT of Cedars died on Thursday December 31st at the age of 95. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 23rd at the Freedom Hall Church of God, Reeves Level according to Spiritual Baptist Rites. The Viewing and Tributes begins at 12pm. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.







