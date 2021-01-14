The Ceremonial Sitting to mark the Opening of the New Law Year 2021 was held yesterday

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the functioning of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, were highlighted yesterday, at the Ceremonial Sitting to mark the Opening of the New Law Year 2021.

This Country’s Attorney General Jaundy Martin was among officials who addressed the ceremony, which was proceeded by a Virtual Church Service in Lucia. He spoke about some of the measures taken to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice, Dame Janice Pereira delivered the Feature Address with the theme “the ECSC Managing the COVID-19 Quake”. She said the year 2020 can be described as the year of unimaginable disruptions an unplanned adjustments and uncertainties, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.







