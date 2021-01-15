Geologist, Dr. Richard Robertson, said the thermal images which are being taken of the volcano can provide valuable information on the growth of the new dome.

He made the point, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, as he provided an update on the ongoing monitoring exercise at the volcano.

Dr. Robertson said the thermal images can give an indication as to possible hazards that may arise from the growth of the dome. Geologist, Dr. Richard Robertson, head of the team from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, which is now in the state to monitor the activity at La Soufriere volcano.

Two scientists from the Seismic Research Centre based at the Montserrat Volcano Observatory – Dr. Thomas Christopher and Dr. Adam Stinton arrived here on Wednesday to join the three-member team already here.

Their main mission is to gather data from the dome and the crater.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

