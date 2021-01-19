A National 24-Hour Virtual Prayer Vigil will be held here this weekend, to offer prayer for various issues impacting the nation.

The event is being co-ordinated by several local Church Leaders.

According to a release, the Churches have been variously engaged in several activities of Prayer and Fasting, however in this combined and collaborative effort all are encouraged and invited to participate either using the Zoom or Youtube and Facebook platforms.

The Church Leaders say this will be a time of prayer for various issues affecting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, especially with respect to the continued COVID-19 pandemic and the recent spike, the continued battle with the spread of Dengue and the threat of an explosive eruption by La Sourfriere Volcano.

The Church Leaders involved include but are not limited to Reverend Adolf Davis of the Methodist Church and SVG Christian Council, Pastor Dr. Reynold Murray – Revival Centre and Association of Evangelical Churches, Bishop Leopold Friday – Anglican Church, Bishop Stephen Ollivierre – Pentecostal Association of the West Indies, Bishop Gerand County – Catholic Church, Bishop Wendell Davis – New Testament Church of God, Captain Ernest Gachelin – Salvation Army, and Pastor Dermont Baptiste – Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The Leaders are also encouraging all citizens to do all that is necessary to safeguard themselves and family from COVID-19.

The Prayer Vigil is expected to be to be held from Saturday January 23, at 6pm until Sunday 24, 6pm.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

