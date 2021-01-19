Forty-six new cases have been recorded here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines taking the number of active cases to four hundred and nineteen (419).

Forty-four (44) of the cases are nationals with no history of recent travel.

One case is a non-national who traveled from Germany and another from Brazil. Both adults arrived with negative results and tested positive subsequently.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says there are now four hundred and two (402) local cases of COVID-19 under investigation.

These cases comprise residents from throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines which have been linked to various types of clusters including work sites, churches and private parties.

One hundred and nineteen (119) persons have recovered, four hundred and nineteen (419) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five hundred and forty (540) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared after fourteen (14) symptom free days and a negative PCR test result.

Persons in quarantine awaiting their results must strictly adhere to the requirements including not leaving their homes until cleared by their negative test results.

Meanwhile, Persons with flu-like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed positive cases should seek health care at the following district health centres which will offer only COVID-19 related services:

Chateaubelair Health District at the Coull’s Hill Health Centre Pembroke Health District at the. Layou Health Centre Kingstown Health District at the Kingstown Health Centre Calliaqua Health District – the Calliaqua Health Centre Cedars Health District – the Biabou Health Centre Marriaqua Health District at the Levi Latham Health Complex Georgetown Health District at the Georgetown and Sandy Bay Health Centres.

According to the Health Services Sub-Committee, all of the remaining Community Health facilities on the mainland will continue to offer routine Primary Health Care Services.

The Stubbs Polyclinic and the Buccament Polyclinic will, in addition to their routine services, offer exit screenings by appointments.

The health facilities in the Northern and Southern Grenadines will offer both routine and COVID-19 services as required.

