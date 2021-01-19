The National Insurance Services, NIS is taking steps to safeguard the welfare of its Pensioners, amidst the ongoing Covid 19 Pandemic.

The NIS has embarked on a Financial Inclusion Drive for Pensioners, and is encouraging its Pensioners who receive payment via cheque, to submit their Banking and Credit Union information, to facilitate direct payment to their accounts.

Marketing and Communication Officer at the National Insurance Services, Aviar Charles told NBC News, that the aim is to ensure that the Pensioners have less interaction at the NIS Office.

Ms. Charles says certain provisions are being made for Pensioners who do not have an Account at a Financial Institution.







