St.Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded it’s 8th Dengue Fever death

A 15-year-old female has become the 8th person to die from the current outbreak of Dengue Fever in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from the Health Services Sub- Committee of the National Emergency Committee said the patient died on Tuesday.

The Committee said the fifteen-year old asthmatic female was admitted to Hospital early in January 2021 with acute dengue fever and a severe allergic drug reaction. After remaining stable initially, the teenager developed complications one (1) week ago, deteriorated and died on Tuesday.

The Committee said 1790 laboratory confirmed cases of dengue fever have been recorded and eight (8) persons have died from the complications of severe dengue fever during this current outbreak.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed sixty-two (62) new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. All of the cases are nationals detected during contact tracing, testing at flu clinics and targeted screening. There have now been four hundred and sixty-four (464) local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked to various cluster types including work sites, churches and private parties.

One hundred and nineteen (119) persons have recovered, four hundred and eighty-one (481) cases remain active and two persons (2) persons have died from the complications of COVID-19. A total of six hundred and two (602) cases of COVID19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared.

Meanwhile, the Committee said, due to the continued robust contact tracing and active flu clinics, the Molecular Laboratory is still reporting delays in the processing and reporting of results for RTPCR samples.

The installation of additional equipment on Tuesday is expected to significantly reduce the turn-around time from testing to results, and so minimize these delays.

The public is asked to note that the Georgetown Health Centre will continue to offer routine community health services along with COVID-19 services in a separate flu clinic area.







