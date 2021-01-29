A new team from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre has arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A new team from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday to continue the work being done on the Monitoring Network.

The Team comprises Scientist Dr. Micheal Camejo-Harry, Technician Garth Mannette and Project Manager, Volcano Ready Project, Monique Johnson-Lynch,

This new Team will be led by Dr. Thomas Christopher, Scientist from the Seismic Research Centre based at the Montserrat Volcano Observatory.

Dr. Christopher provided an update on the Team’s work on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning.







