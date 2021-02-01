Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, to present the 2021 Budget Address this afternoon

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, will present the 2021 Budget Address in Parliament this afternoon, at the First Session of the 11th Parliament.

A notice from the Office of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, indicates that today s proceedings will be conducted in accordance with the Covid 19 Health Protocols, set out by the Ministry of Health.

The Police Parade has been cancelled, and there will be no inspection of the Guard prior to the delivery of the Throne Speech by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, who will declare the First Session of the 11th Parliament open.

Members of the public will not be allowed in the Chamber, as the Public Gallery remains closed.

Seating arrangements for Parliamentarians have been adjusted, to allow for greater physical distancing of the Members in the Assembly Chamber, and all Parliamentarians are required to wear masks, while in the Assembly Chamber.

This afternoon s proceedings are scheduled to begin at 4pm and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







