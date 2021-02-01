WINDIES 3-DAY PRACTICE MATCH DRAWN

The 3-day practice Cricket match between the West Indies and the Bangladesh President’s XI in Bangladesh ended in a draw yesterday.

The West Indies continued their second innings from 179-5 and went on to total 291. Wicket-keeper, Joshua Da Silva (46) and Raymon Reifer (49 not out) added 82 in an eight-wicket partnership.

Bangladesh President’s XI were 63 for 2 in their second innings when the match ended.

The final scores: the West Indies 257 and 291, Bangladesh President’s XI 160 and 63 for 2.

The first match of the two-match Test series bowls off at 11:30, Eastern Caribbean Time, on Tuesday night.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

