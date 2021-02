Instruments such as a Reflective Mirror have been installed at the La Soufriere Volcano as the Team of Scientists continues to monitor activity at the volcano

Geologist, Professor Richard Robertson said on NBC Radio yesterday that the new Lava Dome is being closely monitored as it continues to grow.

Professor Robertson noted that the team is putting plans in place in the event of an explosive eruption and is also monitoring the seismic signals that have been recorded at the volcano.







