WI WOMEN 2ND INTRA-SQUAD CRICKET RESULTS

Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor and Afy Fletcher showed their experience and skill with some excellent batting as the West Indies women held their second intra-squad Cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua and Barbuda on Friday.

Team One, captained by Hayley Matthews posted 167 for 9 from their 50-overs with Taylor playing a patient knock of 42 from 78 deliveries which included four boundaries. Fletcher, well-known for her leg-spin, took a liking to the death over bowling, she smashed five fours on her way to 40 not out.

Cherry-Ann Fraser the right-arm medium bowler was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 2 for 20, while Steffi SOO-GRIM with her left-arm spin picked up 2 for 22. Fast bowler, Shamilia Connell was again in top form finishing with 2 for 30.

In reply, Team Two, led by Deandra Dottin reached 154 for 8 from their 50-overs, Campbelle made 50, including 2 fours and a six, Anisa Mohammed retired hurt on 26.

Fast bowler Shakera Selman and off-spinner Stafanie Taylor combined of seam and spin to capture 2 wickets a piece. Selman finished with 2 for 13, while Taylor had 2 for 26.

The West Indies women’s squad is presently in Antigua and Barbuda for a training camp under the guidance of Head Coach Courtney Walsh. The 24 players will play one more match before the training camp wraps up tomorrow.







