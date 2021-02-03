Fifty-one new cases of Covid- 19 were confirmed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Fifty-one new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday, from samples collected between January 15th to January 31st.

The Health Services Sub-Committee said one case is a contact of an imported positive case. All of the other new cases were detected during contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms. There are now nine hundred and ten (910) local cases of COVID-19, many of whom are linked as contacts of known positives.

Two hundred and seventy-five (275) persons have now recovered. Seven hundred and eighty-two (782) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand and fifty-nine (1059) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases currently in quarantine, should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings, practicing physical distancing and frequent hand washing, or sanitization, to reduce the likelihood of being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.







