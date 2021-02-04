A 76 year old female has become the third person to die from complications of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Health Services Sub-Committee says a 76 year old female is the third person to die from complications of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Committee says in a Press Release that the patient was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on January 31 with multiple pre-exiting conditions and died from multi-organ failure yesterday (February 3, 2021).

St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases from samples collected between January 17th and February 2nd. All of the new cases were detected during contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms.

There are now nine hundred and eighteen (918) local cases of COVID-19, many of whom are linked as contacts of known positives.

Sixty-three (63) additional persons have recovered bringing the number of total recoveries to three hundred and thirty-eight (338).

Seven hundred and twenty-six (726) cases remain active and three (3) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand and sixty-seven (1067) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Health Officials say all positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases currently in quarantine, should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings, as well as practice physical distancing and frequent hand washing, or sanitization, to reduce the likelihood of being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

