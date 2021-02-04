La Soufriere Bulletin for February 3rd 2021

Several tasks were carried out during the trip to the summit of the La Soufriere Volcano, by the team from the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

Team Leader, Volcanologist, Dr. Thomas Christopher says some gas measurements were done using a Multi-Gas Instrument and a filter pack. He says the Multi-Gas measurements were successful and showed the presence of Sulfur dioxide gas coming out of the volcano. He also noted that the team observed that there is much more heat that is being generated by the new dome.







