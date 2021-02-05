YORKSHIRE CRICKET CLUB TO BAN PERSONS

English County Cricket Club, Yorkshire have threatened a lifetime ban for anyone found to have made threats against A-ZEEM Rafiq or his family and legal team. The former Yorkshire spinner, 29, has filed a legal claim over allegations that he suffered racist abuse when he was a player at the club.

The club issued a statement after ESPN Cricinfo showed them messages sent to Rafiq’s legal firm, Chadwick Lawrence. Yorkshire said they were “appalled to learn of the threats” and “condemn them in the strongest possible terms”. The messages, and some social media posts, have been reported to both South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police.







