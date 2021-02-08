BANGLADESH ALL-ROUNDER SHAKIB OUT OF 2ND TEST VS WI

Bangladesh Cricket Board said today that all-rounder, Shakib al Hasan will miss the second and final Test of the ongoing series, in Dhaka, after failing to recover from an injury sustained during the first of the two ICC World Test Championship matches against the West Indies.

Shakib has been assessed and monitored continuously since suffering a strain on his left thigh on the second day of the match in Chattogram and after careful consideration it has been confirmed that he will not be available for the second Test.

Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement that Shakib al Hasan will leave the team bio-security bubble this week and for the time being will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB medical in Dhaka as he continues to recover and consolidate his physical robustness.

The second Test gets underway at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday, that’s Wednesday evening at 11:30, Eastern Caribbean Time.

West Indies lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by three wickets on Sunday.







