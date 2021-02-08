The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority {BRAGSA} has completed renovation work on the Belmont Observatory Station.

The project saw the repair of two structures, the living quarters for the Scientists and the monitoring station.

The project was done over a two week period and included tiling, plumbing, carpentry and the painting of the building

The Observatory Station, which is located in Rose Hall North Leeward was set up to monitor the activities of the La Soufriere Volcano.

Doctor Thomas Christopher leads a six member team, compromising of four regional personnel and two Vincentians.







