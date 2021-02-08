The Windward Islands Volcanoes were off to a winning start in this year’s CG Insurance Regional Super50 Cup, beating the Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 31 runs in the opening match of the Tournament at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes won the toss and fielded first and dismissed the Windward Islands Volcanoes for 284 runs off 49.3-overs, after Kevin Stoute top-scored with 86 and captain, captain Sunil Ambris made 70. Fast bowler, Quinton Boatswain took 4 for 45 and his opening bowling partner, Sheeno Berridge had 3 for 65.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes were dismissed for 253 off 47.2-overs, despite 112 by NI-TISH Kumar and 46 from Ross Powell. The wickets for the Windward Islands Volcanoes were shared between Preston Mc Sween (2 for 47), Larry Edwards (2 for 31), Ray Jordan (2 for 48) and Keron Cottoy (2 for 52).

The final scores: The Windward Islands 284 off 49.3-overs, the Leeward Islands 253 off 47.2-overs.







