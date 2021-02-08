WINDIES BEAT BANGLADESH-1ST CRICKET TEST

West Indies debutants, left-handed batsman, Kyle Mayers and all-rounder, Nkrumah Bonner batted outstandingly yesterday to take their team to a 3-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 1st Test at Chattogram in Bangladesh.

At the close of play on Saturday, the fourth day of the 5-day match, Mayers was on 37 not out, and Bonner on 15 not out, with the West Indies 110 for 3 after being set a winning target of 395 runs by Bangladesh.

Mayers stroked a career best 210 not out, and Bonner scored 86. They shared a partnership of 216 runs for the fourth wicket which kept Bangladesh wicketless for the first two sessions of the final day’s play. After that stand, Mayers and wicket-keeper, Joshua Da Silva (20) put on 100 in a sixth wicket partnership to seal the win for the West Indies despite off-spinner, Mehidy Hasan Miraz finishing with 4 for 113.

The West Indies second innings total of 395 was the fifth- highest successful run chase in Test cricket, and the highest in Asia.

In a display of exemplary temperament and power-hitting, Mayers struck 20 fours and seven sixes during his 310-ball stay at the crease. When he hit the winning run, a hurried single to mid-on, only 15 balls were left in the Test.

During the course of his innings, he became the sixth batsman to score a double-century on Test debut, and also the sixth overall to score a double-hundred in the fourth innings of a Test. Mayers is the only player on both lists.

Mayers was at his striking-best when the last hour commenced. With 61 required at that stage, he backed himself to clear the boundary and scored 49 by himself, in just 40 balls, with five sixes and a four.

So the final day’s play and the West Indies victory belonged almost entirely to Kyle Mayers.

The final scores: Bangladesh 430 and 223 for 8 declared, the West Indies 259 and 395 for 7.

West Indies lead the 2-match series 1-0. The 2nd and final match is scheduled to start on Wednesday at Dhaka.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

