Forty-one new cases of Covid 19 were confirmed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee says two positive cases were from samples collected on January 27, eighteen from February 1st, two from February 3rd, five from February 5th, seven from February 6th and seven from February 8th.

These cases were detected during exit screening, contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms. There are now one thousand, one hundred and seventy-four (1174) local cases of COVID-19.

Three persons have been cleared, bringing the number of total recoveries to 418. Nine hundred and two cases remain active and four persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, three hundred and twenty-four (1324) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020. All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases currently in quarantine, should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

The public is advised that the use of masks in public spaces or private spaces to which the public has access, is now mandatory under the Public Health Act 2020. Public transportation vehicles may only transport half of the persons the vehicle is licensed to carry. These measures are aimed at reducing the potential for any increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







