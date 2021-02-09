Government Senator Ashell Morgan said the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to implement policies to carry forward the Education Revolution, despite the challenges which have emerged as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Senator Morgan was contributing to debate on the 2021 National Budget in Parliament last week. She said measures will have to be put in place to adapt to the changing times with technological advancements.



She noted that the Government’s commitment to the continued growth of the education sector is demonstrated in the allocation of additional funds to purchase more tablets and computers for use by students during the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.







