Pakistan Women beat Zimbabwe by a massive 178 runs in their One Day International Cricket Series at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Monday.

The scores: Pakistan Women 255 for 6 off 50-overs, Zimbabwe 77 off 34.1-overs.

The second match is scheduled for tomorrow also at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.







