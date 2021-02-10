The Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development will be implementing several programs this year, aimed at protecting vulnerable persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. Orande Brewster says the establishment of a National Child Abuse Hotline is among several programs to be implemented by the Ministry. He outlined the range of projects to be undertaken, while contributing to the debate on the National Budget last week.

Minister Brewster says the Ministry will also provide more support to the Social Protection Program here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and will also address the issue of Domestic Violence by developing a National Hotline for the victims of such abuse.







