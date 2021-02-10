Two more persons have died from COVID-19 complications here in SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has urged persons with pre-existing conditions to protect themselves from contracting the Novel Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister raised the issue on NBC Radio this morning, as another two persons have died from COVID-19 complications here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says an 87-year-old Hypertensive man and a 54-year-old female with Hypertension and uncontrolled Diabetes died this week from complications of COVID-19.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday confirmed sixteen (16) new COVID-19 cases from swabs taken between February 2nd and 9th.

These cases were detected during entry and exit screening, contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms.

There are now one thousand, one hundred and eighty-nine (1189) local cases of COVID-19. Thirty-six (36) persons have been cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to four hundred and fifty-four (454).

Eight hundred and eighty (880) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, three hundred and twenty-four (1340) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is advised that the use of masks in public spaces or private spaces to which the public has access, is now mandatory under the Public Health Act 2020.

The consistent use of facial coverings is aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







