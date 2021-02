MR ELON URIAH LOUIE better known as STRONG of Overland, Rose Bank and Kingstown died on Saturday February 6th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Tuesday February 16th at the St Mary’s Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, Overland. The Service begins at 1pm. Burial will be at the Overland Cemetery.







