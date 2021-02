MR REGINALD GALBERT STOWE-OLLIVIERRE of La Pompe, Bequia and Grenada died on Wednesday February 3rd at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Thursday February 18th at the St. George’s Chapel. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the St. George’s Cemetery, Grenada.







