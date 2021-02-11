The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is preparing to move on the next phase of the Covid 19 National Response.

Word of this came from Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince, during a virtual News Conference hosted by the Ministry this morning.

Minister Prince said this phase of the National Response will focus on vaccination, and involve Procurement, Training, Storage and Execution. He also disclosed that a Committee has already been established to prepare the population for this phase, and a campaign has been launched to achieve this objective.







