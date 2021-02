The Open Season for Birds will end on February 28th, and the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture is appealing to local hunters to avoid overhunting over the next few weeks.

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providenc said local hunters have been largely compliant with the hunting regulations during the Season, which opened in October last year.

Mr. Providence is also advising hunters to exercise caution when hunting birds, especially in areas close to utility poles.







