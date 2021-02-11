The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) to launch Grenadines and Urban Back Yard Garden programs

The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) said it is planning to launch Grenadines and Urban Back Yard Garden programs in the near future.

Word of this has come from Director of the Academy, Stina Herberg, as efforts continue to encourage more Vincentians to get involved in farming, to counter the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Miss Herberg said the Academy is seeking to bring the Back Yard Garden programs to Kingstown and surrounding communities. She noted that the RVA is also looking to launch a Grenadines Home Garden program this year.







