Thirty new cases of Covid 19 were confirmed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Thirty new cases of Covid 19 were confirmed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says one (1) case was from February 8th, twenty-six (26) cases were from February 9th and three (3) from February 10th.

The Committee says these cases were detected during exit screening, contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms. There are now one thousand, two hundred and nineteen (1219) local cases of COVID-19.

Thirteen (13) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to four hundred and sixty-seven (467). Eight hundred and ninety-seven (897) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, three hundred and seventy (1370) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is advised that the use of masks in public spaces or private spaces to which the public has access, is now mandatory under the Public Health Act 2020. The consistent use of facial coverings is aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







